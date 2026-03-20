Access vs Quality: Are We Asking the Wrong Question on School Closures in India?

(This piece is a counterview to an article on The Quint that examined why the closure of government schools is becoming the new normal in India and whether the education system can bridge the widening public-private gap. Read the view here.)

When a government school shuts down, the reaction is immediate and emotional. It assumes that public education infrastructure is slowly being dismantled to encourage private schooling. This concern is understandable. Education must remain a public good, and the state has a constitutional obligation to ensure that every child has access to schooling.

But the debate around school closures in India is asking the wrong question.

The real question we should be asking is not why schools are closing, but whether the public schools that exist today are structurally capable of delivering meaningful education to children.