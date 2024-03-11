PM Modi's 2015 'Return Home' Call Reversed as Indians Fly to War Zones for Jobs

On 26 February, India Today reported that Hamil Mangukiya, a 23-year-old Indian from Gujarat, who was working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army during its ongoing war with Ukraine, had died in Russia.

On 5 March, a 31-year-old Keralite, Pat Nibin Maxwell, died in a missile attack in Israel while working on a farm. Two other Keralites injured in the same attack are undergoing treatment in an Israeli hospital.

On 6 March, in a separate incident, Mohammed Asfan from Hyderabad, allegedly recruited into the Russian Army through a job scam, was killed in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In short, three Indian citizens have tragically been caught in the crossfire and killed on foreign soil in the past nine days. Following the Russian tragedy, the Indian government deployed the sleuths in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate. The probe in different Indian cities has reportedly identified recruitment agencies that may have duped job seekers and trafficked them to Russia under false pretences.