Beyond Leaks: India Needs to Reset the Entire Exam System, Not Just the Paper

Nilekani has a vast experience in building large-scale digital public infrastructure so it is expected that the task force under him shall recommend some futuristic and long term solutions to conduct national examinations.

Though the mandate of the task force is yet not notified officially but through the statements of the leadership, it is clear that the task force would work in a serious fashion and make some palpable solutions. Let’s hope that it goes beyond online examination that hasits own vulnerable points like availability of infrastructure, rural and difficult areas, ill equipped testing centres etc.

The committee should examine the relevance and structure of the National Testing Agency too It should work on the entire examination cycle right from paper setting, question banks, hiring of agency, if needed, examination centres, evaluation, result processing and declaration followed by grievance redressal. Every year a huge number of aspirants appear for various examinations, the committee may also be mandated to give practical solutions of a single examination on a single day or by conducting parallel examinations or subsequent shift examinations.