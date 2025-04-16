Work Hard, Live Poor: The Broken Economics of India’s Hustle Culture

(This article has been republished from The Quint's archives to mark International Labour Day 2026. It was was originally published in April 2025.)

An Indian worker already clocks an average of 46.7 hours per week—a number much higher than the US, the UK, and even China. And yet, India’s labour productivity stands at a meagre $8 per hour, which is dwarfed when compared to the UK’s $56.9 or Germany’s towering $73.05.

What makes this disparity even starker is that while India’s corporate profits soared by an astonishing 22.3 percent in financial year 2023-24, employment has barely risen by 1.5 percent, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

Even more damning is the fact that companies, flush with profits, chose to spend less on their workers, with a State Bank of India (SBI) analysis claiming employee expenses for firms fell from 17 percent of total expenditure to a mere 13 percent.