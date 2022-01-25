Indian Constitution Has No Remedy For Those Labelled Terrorists: Sudha Bharadwaj

My first suggestion is to overhaul the legal aid system. It is not for webinars, talks, garlanding, awareness drives etc. Prisoners have awareness, they have nobody to argue for them.

Only Rs 3000-5000 given are to a legal aid lawyer for the entire trial that may take years. Legal aid lawyers must be paid well.

NLU alumni join corporates because money is better there and it's impossible to make a decent living out of litigating for people who cannot pay you. Attract better talent for those who need legal aid the most.

My second suggestion is that prisoners' issues need to be communicated to the court. Lawyers and judges must stay informed so remedial steps can be taken whenever required. After all, a prisoner is in the custody of court. The court should take its responsibility more seriously.

My third suggestion is to improve videoconferencing systems since we are going to be dependent on it for a while now.