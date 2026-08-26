1 in 3 Gen Zs in India is Out of Work. It’s Not Because They Lack Skills

One in three Gen Z folks in India is sitting at home doing nothing.

At best, they are helping out with house work. They aren’t going to school or college, they aren’t getting trained for future work, nor are they gainfully employed. That’s 33 percent of every Indian between 15 and 29 years of age.

This startling number is based on the government’s own data, which has been reproduced in a NITI Aayog report. Yes, the numbers are old—from surveys done in 2020-21—and probably paint a grimmer picture than what it is now. Those surveys largely took place in the middle of COVID-19, when lockdowns had caused high levels of unemployment, and reduced enrolment in educational institutions.

Yet, things are not much better even now.