India’s Record Trade Deficit: What October’s Shock Signals

India received a rude shock in October for its external trade performance.

Merchandise exports at $34.4 billion contracted by about 12 percent, whereas imports at $76.1 billion shot up by 16.6 percent, resulting into the highest monthly merchandise trade deficit of $41.7 billion — 59 percent higher than deficit of $26.3 billion a year before.

Services though continued to gain strength and at $38.4 billion, outpaced merchandise exports comfortably. Yet, its surplus of $19.9 billion could not wipe out merchandise trade deficit, resulting into India suffering a combined trade deficit of $21.8 billion — 141 percent higher than October 2024 deficit of $9.1 billion.

India’s trade performance in first six months was not bad. Despite October shock, India’s total trade deficit at October end (after seven months) has marginally deteriorated from $69.9 billion in 2024 to $78.2 billion in 2025.

The big question is about India’s trade performance in times to come. Is October shock a one-off event? Or is this a portent of bad things to come? Can India get its act together and contain damage?