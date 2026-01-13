India’s Export Numbers Look Good. The Reality Doesn’t

The Government of India recently released two data points highlighting India’s strong export performance.

A PIB release dated 29 December underscored that India's merchandise exports expanded to $38.13 billion in November 2025 compared to $36.43 billion in January 2025, as part of the government's narrative to claim 2025 as "A Defining Year for India's Growth" and characterise it as "India's Goldilocks Moment."

Another press release, on advance GDP, dated 7 January estimates India's exports, current prices, in 2025-26 at Rs 76.62 lakh crore, recording an annual growth of 9.5 percent, higher than the 8.3 percent of 2024-25.

In contrast to this claim, a look at other related facts paint a different picture. India’s merchandise exports at $34.4 billion in October 2025, only a month earlier, had contracted by about 12 percent year-on-year. India’s nominal GDP for 2025-26 is estimated at only 8 percent in the same press release. These numbers, along with much slower consumption growth and falling tax growth, are causing enormous anxiety.

Is India at a “Goldilocks Moment” or staring at an “economic slowdown”? Will exports grow at a healthy clip or face wreckage on account of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs?