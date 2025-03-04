How Trump Made it Impossible For EU to 'Neglect' India

(This article was first published in March 2025. It has been updated and republished from The Quint's archives in light of India and the EU seeking to advance long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and adopt a new Joint Strategic Agenda to steer the partnership beyond the existing roadmap.)

The February 2025 visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with 22 out of 27 commissioners (heads of departments) to India, brought into focus the relationship between two important global entities against the backdrop of US President Trump and his close advisers having evidenced little sympathy for Europe as a strategic or economic transatlantic partner. Ursula von der Leyen is once again in India, this time as the Chief Guest at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, along with European Council President Antonio Costa.