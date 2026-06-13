If India Wants Stable Ties With Dhaka, It Must Abandon Unilateral Border Tactics

For observers in Bangladesh, the sudden spike in border expulsions looks less like routine immigration enforcement and more like performance art for a domestic audience.

The core problem is that India’s domestic political arena is colliding head-on with its regional foreign policy objectives. When Hasina’s Awami League government collapsed, New Delhi lost its most reliable ‘partner’ in South Asia.

For over a decade, India had invested all its diplomatic capital in a single basket, leaving it flat-footed and viewing the new political dispensation in Dhaka with deep suspicion. Trade languished and diplomatic frost set in.

The recent turn toward pragmatism was therefore born of necessity. Both capitals appeared to realise that they were structurally codependent. India needs Bangladesh for transit to its landlocked northeastern states and as a buffer against regional instability; Bangladesh needs India for trade, electricity, and water-sharing.

Yet this fragile reconciliation is being systematically undermined. Every uncoordinated push-in reported in the Bangladeshi press stokes a virulent anti-India sentiment that is never far from the surface in Dhaka.