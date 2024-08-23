In Pursuit of Decarbonisation: Embracing Green Hydrogen to Power India's Future

[Our on-ground climate journalism needs your insights, ideas, and financial support - as we cover the biggest crisis of our times. Become a member so we can bring more such stories to light.]

Green hydrogen has emerged as a focal point in the global pursuit of decarbonisation. The past year has witnessed a surge in political and commercial interest, evidenced by the proliferation of policies and projects worldwide. As nations integrate hydrogen into their decarbonisation strategies, the challenge of producing green hydrogen at scale and cost-competitively with traditional fuels persists.

India is at the forefront of this green hydrogen revolution. The country's National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in January 2023 with a substantial Rs 19,744 crore investment, underscores its ambitious goal of achieving a 5 million tonnes green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.