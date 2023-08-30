Imran Khan Re-Arrest: A Case Of Overconfidence Trumping Political Mileage

Some say he was looking for a lifelong reign and was comfortable enough to actually slowly challenge the opposition to bring a no-confidence vote in the parliament. He felt secure in his position and was not scared of a cobbled and mostly weak – until the no-confidence vote – opposition.

Khan didn’t seem to be aware of the strength of the parliament and the democratic system, he was painfully absent from the National Assembly (lower house) during his term. Reportedly, he was sure till the last that he was going to continue as prime minister when the vote of no-confidence failed. But this did not happen, and he was ousted from office in April 2022.

Fast forward, Imran Khan was arrested on 9 May and then on 5 August, 2023. He was released two days after the first arrest, but the second time wasn’t a charm.

Till date, he has spent twenty-five agonising days in jail custody although there was a sliver of hope when on 29 August, when news came that the Islamabad High Court had suspended Khan’s sentence for illegally selling state gifts, famously known as the 'Toshakhana case'.