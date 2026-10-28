IDBI Bank Sale: A Public Asset Deserves Competitive Bidding, Not Throwaway Price

Let me begin with a disclaimer. I strongly believe that the privatisation of banks and public sector enterprises was among the best policy options for India—and that I was instrumental in sewing up the IDBI Bank deal in June 2018 to make it a 'private bank' by selling 51 percent of its stake to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

IDBI Bank still remained effectively a public sector bank until 14 October 2026, when the government approved a sale of 60.72 percent equity (30.48 percent government, 30.24 percent LIC) to a strategic buyer, M/s 10955230 Canada Inc, the parent entity of Fairfax Financial Holdings, for Rs 52,878 crore.

The government claims that the price it got (Rs 81 per share) is higher than the bank’s fair valuation (reserve) price of Rs 75.99 per share. The sale has created a major storm which will gather more steam. Is the IDBI Bank being sold cheap? Is the valuation price fair or is this a crony deal?