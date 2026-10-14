Will Secular Bengal Survive? A Warning, a Lament, or a Requiem

“The festival of Durga Puja was always a time of celebration and cheer for all of us in Bengal,” my friend Farooq told me in Kolkata recently. He added with wistful sadness, “But not this year.”

He said that he was particularly worried about how he would explain to his young son, who loved celebrating the festival with his friends, that this year he would no longer be welcome. And not even safe.

In my recent travels to Kolkata, not just Farooq, many spoke of how dramatically Bengal had metamorphosed in just four months since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was swept into power in what many consider a dubious election into a land of hate and fear.

“After the BJP conquered Fort Bengal,” a senior lawyer remarked, “its famed traditions of religious and cultural pluralism have so rapidly crumbled."

Stories that had become commonplace across India during the last decade have now become commonplace in Bengal, of school and college friends and colleagues at work suddenly articulating hate against Muslims.

A young Muslim activist said he could not believe the venom that his best friend in university began posting online. “I tried to respond to him with reason and fact,” he said, “and then my friend blocked me.”

Another spoke of men and boys who work out in the same gym suddenly refusing to shake hands after the BJP victory.

Social media accounts in Bengal have begun to bristle with the kinds of hateful fake news that has colonised social media accounts across north and west India for a dozen years.

For instance, that Muslims deliberately spit into food that is served in Muslim eateries. Or that they deliberately produce large numbers of children and “infiltrate” in hordes from Bangladesh with the malign aim to alter the demography of West Bengal to make Muslims the majority in the state.