How the New Criminal Laws Signal a Worrying Trend in Recent Legislative Activity

On 1 July 2024, the criminal justice system in India underwent a seismic shift with the coming into force of the three new criminal laws – the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (replacing the Indian Penal Code 1860, ‘IPC’), the Bhartiya Nagrik Surakhsa Sanhita (replacing the Criminal Procedure Code 1973, ‘CrPC’) and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (replacing the Indian Evidence Act 1872, ‘Evidence Act’).

In the one month since, courts across the country have grappled with interesting, and at the same time, challenging questions surrounding the applicability and interplay between the old regime and the new laws, and the impact of the changes captured under the new laws. While law enforcement agencies and courts across India get to grips with the new realities of the criminal justice system, the prevailing sentiment surrounding the new laws is one of confusion and discontent.

Through this piece, we will highlight the most significant reasons why the new criminal laws have attracted public criticism, and to what extent such criticism is warranted.