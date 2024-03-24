The Bhagat Singh of Sindh: Hemu Kalani Remains One of Pakistan’s Unsung Heroes

This book is being reviewed on the birth centenary year of Hemu Kalani. For young Pakistani readers in particular – who are either denied access to learning history at all or are only introduced to selective texts – let me briefly give out the details of Kalani's life.

Kalani was born in Sukkur on 23 March 1923. He belonged to a modest, middle-class family which was staunchly pro-British. Hemu’s father was a contractor for building jails which housed anti-colonial freedom fighters.

According to the book, Hemu was a good student but an even better sportsman, excelling at both wrestling and cricket. Inspired by one of his uncles, Hemu became the leader of the Swaraj Sena, a youth organisation mobilising students against the British.

After organising many raids upon jails, trains, and police stations, Hemu Kalani was arrested on the night of 22 October 1942 while unfastening the bolts from the fishplates of a railway track in Sukkur upon which a British train was to travel to Quetta loaded with arms and ammunition.

Though Hemu was with four other comrades namely Lachhmandas Keswani, Hashoo Santani, Hari Lilani, and Tikam Bhatia, the latter managed their escape while he peacefully surrendered himself to the police.