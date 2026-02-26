Gujarat’s Marriage Amendment Proposal and the Question of Adult Autonomy

It is widely reported that the Gujarat government is proposing to amend the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act, 2006, by making parental involvement a mandatory part of the marriage registration process.

At present, the 2006 Act provides that the parties to a marriage shall prepare a memorandum in the form specified in the Act itself and shall deliver or send by registered post the said memorandum in duplicate to the Registrar of the area where the marriage is contracted, within a period of 30 days from the date of the marriage.

The form and procedure prescribed under the Act do not mandate disclosure of intimation to the parents of the bride and groom, nor do they require submission of Aadhaar details, address proof, or contact numbers of parents.