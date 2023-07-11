Govt Equity in Oil Marketing Firms: Privatisation Junked. Is Disinvestment Next?

Last week, the Boards of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) passed resolutions to raise equity of Rs 22,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore respectively by the issue of rights. The government will, not only subscribe to its share of rights but also take up all the shares not subscribed to by others.

The government sold its entire equity in the third Oil Marketing Company (OMC) HPCL to ONGC in 2018. As the government has no rights entitlement in HPCL, the company is exploring a proposal to make a special preferential allotment of its equity to the government.

The government had announced, in the Budget of 2023-24, to make Rs 30,000 crore equity infusion into the OMCs. When these three transactions get consummated, the government would have completed the largest equity infusion in the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in many decades.