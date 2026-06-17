Banning Telegram is a Disproportionate Response to the NEET Paper Leak Crisis

In Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India, the Supreme Court examined the validity of the indefinite blanket ban on internet services in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

It held that the government could impose a blanket ban only if such a ban:

Has a rational nexus to the objective of the ban The ban is proportionate The ban was the least restrictive measure

The present ban fails all three tests.

Firstly, in plain English, “rational nexus” means connection. Therefore, the government must establish that the ban has a direct connection to the objective it seeks to achieve. In this case, it is common sense that Telegram is not the cause of the paper leak. Therefore, banning Telegram will not necessarily prevent future leaks.