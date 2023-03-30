Global Khalistan Protests A Result of Desperation, Pak Support & State Lethargy

Although the protest on 19 March caught the Metropolitan Police by surprise, possibly being a Sunday and maybe no prior red flags, they showed up in full force for the next one, not only with uniformed police but civilian-clothed personnel of the force.

When I visited the High Commission earlier this week, it was deja-vu to see Police officers guarding the premises because for some of us who have seen the ferocious pro-Khalistan movement in the 1980s and 1990s, it came as a reminder of those horrific times. I must note that the number of protestors this time round is nothing compared to what we have seen during the height of the Khalistan movement.

Regarding the protests, Jas Singh of SF (UK) claimed: "Hundreds of Sikh youth have been abducted, arrested and detained without cause or legal basis. Many have been taken to undisclosed locations for torture interrogation, all under a state-wide internet shutdown and blackout” and added that protests are being organised "to challenge this oppressive and illegal action of the Indian authorities.”