FIR in Manipur Against Editors Guild: Selective ‘Bad News’ Kills Accountability

Uproar on account of police First Information Report (FIR) against an independent media body’s report on Manipur has raised key questions on the prevailing spirit of getting questioned, accommodating contrarian views, and on the doctrine of proportionality in reactions.

Admittedly, the report was unflattering for the State in its suggestion of partisanship in the handling of the Manipur situation, and the State is entitled to its own view of the situation.

The State slammed the report, “the government and the people condemn the report in the strongest terms”, as did some individuals who petitioned against the same by calling it “false, fabricated and sponsored”. Errors in the said report in terms of a photo caption were rightfully called out (which was duly acknowledged as a mistake and agreed to be corrected by the media body), as should be the case.

However, the matter did not end with pointing to the mistakes, as the FIR resulted in booking under multiple IPC sections like ‘promoting enmity between different groups’, ‘rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public’, ‘statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes, and defamation with criminal conspiracy’ etc.