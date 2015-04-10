The Forbidden Debate: India’s Hidden FGM Crisis

Syedna Burhanuddin passed away in January 2014, and a bitter succession battle ensued between Mufaddal Saifuddin and Khuzaima Qutbuddin for leadership of the Dawoodi Bohras, including litigation.

But nothing changed for the women. This barbaric practice goes on unchecked to this day, making a legal intervention necessary as soon as possible.

FGM, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), comprises all procedures that involve partial or total removal of the external female genitalia, or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

It has been widespread in many parts of Africa and the Middle East for centuries, but has been a particularly well-kept secret in India and Pakistan, where it’s practiced by the Dawoodi Bohra community under the specious plea of 'an Islamic mandatory'.