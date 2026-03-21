US F-35 Takes its First Blow: How Iran’s Strategy Shattered the 'Stealth' Myth

After Iran claimed that it had attacked and damaged an F-35 fighter aircraft of the US Air Force, Capt Tim Hawkins, spokesperson for the US Central Command, admitted that the fifth-generation ‘stealth’ jet was “flying a combat mission over Iran” when it was forced to make an emergency landing. He added that the jet “landed safely" and that "...pilot is in stable condition”.

Although the F-35 had never been hit in combat till now, it had also not been deployed in serious operations until the June 2025 Israel-Iran war.

Declared combat-ready in August 2016, it has been used by the US Air Force and the Israel Air Force in Afghanistan and in West Asia (including Gaza and Yemen) for ground strikes, and interception of missiles and drones. In February 2026, it scored its first air-to-air kill of a manned aircraft when an Israeli F-35 shot down an Iranian Yak-130 aircraft over Tehran.