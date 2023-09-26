Expunging is Not Enough: Bidhuri's Hate Speech in India's Temple of Democracy

Mulla – a word used as a slur against Muslims

Bhadwa – pimp

Katwa – another slur, referring to circumcision, practiced by Muslims

Aatankwadi - terrorist

Let’s never forget these words. Let’s not sugarcoat what has happened by using generic descriptions like ‘inflammatory expletives’ or other such terms.

This needs to be remembered.

These were the words used by a sitting BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri. Words used by him on the hallowed floor of the Lok Sabha, to insult BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) MP Danish Ali.