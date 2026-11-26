I still remember visiting natural springs in Poonch as a child, accompanying my grandparents. They were places where water flowed freely, where people stopped to drink and where the surrounding landscape seemed to have an assurance of permanence. When I return to some of those places today, many of those springs are gone. What once appeared to be an ordinary part of mountain life has become a memory.

That is perhaps why the sight of a heavy excavator operating near Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir has been so unsettling.