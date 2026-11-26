I still remember visiting natural springs in Poonch as a child, accompanying my grandparents. They were places where water flowed freely, where people stopped to drink and where the surrounding landscape seemed to have an assurance of permanence. When I return to some of those places today, many of those springs are gone. What once appeared to be an ordinary part of mountain life has become a memory.
That is perhaps why the sight of a heavy excavator operating near Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir has been so unsettling.
A video showing earthmoving activity close to the pristine alpine water body recently circulated on social media, prompting environmental concerns across Jammu and Kashmir. For many, it was difficult to reconcile the sight of heavy machinery with a landscape that should be treated with extraordinary care.