How Ex-Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Did More Damage Than Good to the Rule of Law

His public comments on the judiciary were mostly critical and controversial.

He accused the judiciary of being "overactive" and "politicised." He also said that the judiciary was "not above the law" and that it should be subject to the same scrutiny as other branches of the government.

He slammed the Supreme Court Collegium system of appointing judges as "opaque and not accountable". He also said that the "Supreme Court should not be hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs amid soaring pendency of cases."

He defended the Centre's stand on same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court, saying that the government was not interfering into personal lives of anybody.

He also attacked some retired judges and activists dubbing them part of an "anti-India gang" and accused them of trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the Opposition party. He further made a remark about some lawyers who charge exorbitant amounts of money only because they speak in English.