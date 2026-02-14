The Jeffrey Epstein Files Show Who Really Pays When Power Is Exposed

On 30 January, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released the “Epstein files,” a staggering dump of more than three million documents, images, and videos exposing the machinery of sexual abuse, pedophilia, and child trafficking, built around Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier and convicted child sex offender who allegedly died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The files reveal years of systemic abuse involving Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and a powerful social circle that enabled them to operate in plain sight.

Survivors, many underaged at the time of abuse, were promised transparency and accountability, but instead were re-victimised—their names unredacted, faces exposed, nude photographs made globally accessible and deeply sensitive personal details released into the wild.

For women who were trafficked, abused and silenced, the state became the latest institution to violate them. And then, we ask why survivors don’t speak up? Why they don’t come forward? Why it took them so long?