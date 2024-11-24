A Precursory Look at Community-wise Voting in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

In Maharashtra, the OBCs, who constitute 38 percent of the state’s population , played a decisive role in the 2024 Assembly election, won by the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Yet, this isn’t a homogeneous bloc. For instance, the Kunbis, the Vanjaris, and the Dhangars each have distinct concerns and loyalties. The BJP’s ability to make inroads into these communities through strategic representation has paid off, cementing its dominance in key regions.

Despite the agitation over reservations and the dissatisfaction with other unresolved demands, the BJP managed to retain a significant share of Maratha votes through symbolic gestures, influential leadership, and careful engagement.