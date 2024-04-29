India’s Taxation Needs Structural Reform Beyond Rhetoric on Inheritance Tax

It's election season and knives are being drawn out in the nature of debates, promises, and accusations by leaders of the BJP and the Congress.

While PM Modi at a rally in Rajasthan called out the Congress party on its “plan to redistribute wealth amongst the minorities,” Congress' senior leader P Chidambaram attacked the PM for his “outrageous remarks” filled with “absolute falsehood, brazen mendacity.”

At the same time, another issue that has picked national attention, particularly in newsroom discussions, is ‘inheritance tax’. It started with comments from Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, advocating an American-style inheritance tax policy in India.