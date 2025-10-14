The Missing 8th Pay Commission: Modi Govt’s Silence Raises Questions

Going by the convention, the recommendations of the Eighth Pay Commission are due for implementation from 1 January 2026, less than three months away. However, the Government of India (GoI) has still not constituted the 8th PC.

A cryptic announcement was made by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in January this year—a few days before Delhi elections—about the Union Cabinet discussing setting up of the 8th PC and its implementation well before 1 January 2026.

Surprisingly, in August 2025, the GoI replied to a Lok Sabha question, saying that there was no proposal to set up the 8th PC. So what is going on? Where has the 8th PC vanished? Does the Narendra Modi government have any other trick up its sleeves?