Federalism on Trial: Why ED’s Supreme Court Writ Blurs Constitutional Lines

Writ jurisdiction was designed as a shield for citizens, not a sword for the State. When an investigative agency like the Enforcement Directorate invokes Article 32, it turns constitutional logic on its head, transforming a remedy against power into a tool for entrenching it.

Allowing this practice risks transforming constitutional courts into arbiters of executive turf wars. Today it is the ED. Tomorrow it could be another central agency, or a State police force, or a regulator, all seeking writ directions to overcome political or administrative resistance. Courts would then be routinely drawn into resolving conflicts that properly belong in the political or federal domain. This would weaken, not strengthen, constitutional governance.

There is also a deeper federal concern. India’s Constitution establishes a delicate balance between the Union and the States. Investigative agencies like the ED already operate at the centre of this balance, often exercising powers that intersect with State policing, criminal law administration, and public order. When such an agency invokes Article 32 against States, it effectively elevates executive disagreements into constitutional disputes, bypassing established federal mechanisms. This risks converting federal friction into constitutional litigation, with courts becoming the primary arena for Centre-State contestation.

One must ask a basic question: if the Union believes that States are acting unlawfully or obstructing central laws, what constitutional tools are available? The answer is clear. Parliamentary oversight, inter-governmental consultation, statutory remedies, and in extreme cases, constitutional mechanisms expressly provided for federal breakdowns. Writ jurisdiction was never meant to be one of them.

It will no doubt be said in defence of the ED that Article 32 is textually open to “any person”, and that the Constitution does not expressly prohibit a State instrumentality from invoking it. That submission, however, mistakes form for substance. From the earliest years, the Supreme Court has read Article 32 not as a general forum for all grievances, but as a carefully designed remedy to protect individuals against unlawful State action. To stretch this provision into a platform for executive agencies to assert institutional power is to strip it of its constitutional character. Article 32 was never meant to be a convenience for the State when governance becomes difficult. It was meant to be a shield for liberty when power overreaches.