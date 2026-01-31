Economic Survey 2026 and the Case for Disruptive Creation

The Survey conjectures that medium-term real growth could be around 7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), and between 6.8 percent and 7.2 percent of the GDP next fiscal 2026-27. This assessment is realistic, given the prevailing uncertainty and enhanced global insecurity, but it is not aligned with the long-term goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. More substantively, the Survey highlights that India must do more to move on to a 9-10 percent real growth path in rupee terms.

The Economic Survey runs to 700 pages. It is a rich and varied read, with an engaging depth of analysis and introspection. Summarising it would do it an injustice. Nevertheless, four chapters stand out.