ECINET Was Meant to Modernise Elections. Is it Now Overruling Election Officers?

For most of the last four decades, technology has been the Election Commission of India's best argument for itself. Electronic voting machines were first tried in Kerala's Paravur in 1982 and needed a change in the law before they could spread. By 2004, every Lok Sabha seat voted on them.

T N Seshan's push for photo identity cards and the steady computerisation of rolls turned handwritten registers into searchable databases. VVPATs came later, then cVIGIL for complaints and ERONet for roll management. Each step drew suspicion. Each, on balance, made elections quicker and harder to rig at the booth. The Commission earned a rare reputation: its technology brought more people into the vote.

That record is what makes the fight over ECINET so uncomfortable. ECINET was meant to be the next logical step, pulling more than 40 of the Commission's apps into one platform. Piloted in Bihar in 2025, it was formally launched in January 2026 in 22 Indian languages and English. The Commission promised that where the software and a statutory form disagreed, the form would prevail.

Over the past year, as the Special Intensive Revision ran on ECINET, it appears to have worked the other way round.