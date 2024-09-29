Politics as Vocation: Do We Need Youth Quotas?

One of the foremost ways through which youth participation in politics can be fostered is through the educational curriculum. Citizenship education can help address some of these issues by engaging with the world’s problems of hunger, unemployment, climate change, health and the need for a sustainable world. However academic engagements need to be supplemented with practical exercises.

While youth parliaments do have their merits in creating awareness and skill-building, it would require the young to play an active role in community-building exercises and would need much more than a summer internship. This would also necessitate that youth come to the forefront, and outside of their classrooms, to usher in change.

Career-making is a serious enterprise and present-day outcome-based education models emphasise the need to carve tangible outcomes for the young populace. And doing politics certainly does not feature as an expected outcome.

Using the CSDS Youth and Politics Survey of 2014, eminent political scientist Sanjay Kumar has shown that 54 per cent of youth declined to take up a career in politics when compared to 34 per cent who were willing, and 12 per cent had no opinion in this regard. He attributes such a cause to the general ‘educational system’ as well as the ‘lack of avenues and incentives to make it a career’. While noting that socioeconomic background (money, access, political connections) and political background are essential for career-making in politics, he states that ‘exceptional individuals’ have also made it to this field.