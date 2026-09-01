Why VHP's Durga Puja Diktat is Missing the Mark in Bengal

The dominant Hindutva diatribe against Bengalis is over the consumption of non-veg food inside pandals where the deity is housed. While non-veg food is not unallowed during Durga Puja, and in fact is a customary part of some rituals, the description is not entirely accurate.

The confusion begins when outsiders treat Durga Puja as a homogenous ritual, which it is not.

The most visible form of the puja is the sarbojanin, or “for everyone” puja, held in public pandals. These sarbojanin pujas inlcude old, traditional committees such as Bagbazar Sarbojanin, more than a century old, that keep the idols and mandaps (pandals) as authentically close to the form they inherited as possible, refusing the fashion of themes.

Then come the “theme pujas”, the commercial engines of the season, where the pavilion becomes a stage. For example, Santosh Mitra Square last year built its spectacle around Operation Sindoor, with BJP leader Sajal Ghosh as the committee’s driving force. He had earlier been in the Trinamool Congress.

Housing-complex pujas, low-budget and local pandals form a third layer of sarbojanin pujas.

While smaller pujas do not have food stalls, the bigger, open-to-all pandals do. These food stalls are not installed inside the inner pandal or the sanctum sanctorium of the pandal, where the idol is housed. Food stalls inside the pandal premises are located in keeping with fire safety rules as well as customs keeping cooking and commerce away from that sanctum