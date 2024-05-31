Hush Money Trial: Donald Trump Found Guilty, but Will It Hurt Him in the Polls?

The jury in Donald Trump’s hush-money payments trial has found the former president of the United States guilty of falsifying business records in relation to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The guilty verdict marks the first felony conviction of an American president.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Trump called the trial a “rigged decision, right from Day 1.” He is likely to appeal the verdict.

Trump had been facing 34 felony charges stemming from his conduct in the lead-up to the 2016 US presidential election. He faces three other criminal indictments that won’t likely go to trial before the November election. And in 2023, he was found liable for sexual abuse in a civil suit involving writer E Jean Carroll.