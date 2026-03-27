Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest Fiction: Demonetisation as a ‘Masterstroke’

The Reserve Bank of India said in 2018 that about 99.3 percent of the so-called “specified bank notes” of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 value returned to the banking system—with Rs 15.31 lakh crore worth of notes in circulation counted back out of Rs 15.41 lakh crore. In other words, nearly all the cash intended to be rendered worthless came back.

An economist who understands cost-benefit analysis is bound to ask: how do losses from Rs 15 lakh crore being squeezed out of the system compare with the dubious benefits of Rs 60,000 crore of counterfeit currency rendered useless?

While it is true that black money is common in real estate—one of the intended targets of the Notebandi move—it is equally true that its core activity, construction, is a job spinner for the poor who were hurt badly. Small businesses and agricultural activity were among other job-spinners that were hurt by demonetisation. How does one measure the pain of small workers in a lived experience with the imagined pleasure of a national security goal being achieved on a sepia-tinted screen that shows a Dhurandhar burning piles of fake notes in a warehouse?

No, there are no secret dossiers or confidential files that we could access through a Right to Information (RTI) application or news leak to even remotely confirm the Dhurandhar fantasy. But academic papers with rigorous research show us the ugly side. The Institute for Social and Economic Change, a highly-respected government-backed think-tank and private sector chambers of commerce, were both among those who said how the economy and the poor were squeezed.

Now, the New Bollywood throws at us a counter-question: who needs data when you have a counterfactual fantasy? Whether this fetches votes or not depends on the nuances of the human mind, its ability to sift fact from fiction, and the momentary lapses of reason citizens are prone to. We might as well give a wry smile and say: if there is any counterfeit currency in this Dhurandhar tale, it is the tale itself.

(The author is a senior journalist and commentator who has worked for Reuters, Economic Times, Business Standard, and Hindustan Times. He can be reached on Twitter @madversity. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)