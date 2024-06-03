Despite Trump's Conviction, Republicans Will Continue to Embrace the MAGA Cult

Barr knows that, if elected in November, Trump will keep his promise to enact retribution against those who have wronged him personally and politically. Barr doesn’t want to go to prison. On the contrary, he did Trump favours as attorney general, expanding the role of the Justice Department so that it could serve as the president’s personal legal defence firm, and he wants credit. He won’t get it. But because Trump has previously shown a willingness to “forgive” those who publicly prostrate themselves before him – the more humiliating the act of contrition, the better – Barr will give it a try.

Then there is Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, who recently endorsed Trump even though the former president attacked him for his role in negotiating a bipartisan immigration bill. Lankford can claim that he is siding with Trump because of policy differences with Joe Biden, but it seems clear that what really matters to him is preempting the emergence of a more-MAGA-than-thou primary challenger in his staunchly Republican home state.

There is another reason why Barr, Lankford, and others, such as New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, are willing to engage in this public self-abnegation. As The Atlantic magazine’s McKay Coppins has observed, turning on Trump requires Republicans to leave “their social [and political] ecosystem.”