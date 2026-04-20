Delimitation U-Turn: Why Naidu and Jagan Backed What They Warned Against

Despite the legitimate concerns from South Indian states, both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy not only ordered their MPs to vote in favour of aborted 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, but came out brazenly in defence of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political and ideological project.

Chandrababu Naidu, in an exclusive interview to The Economic Times even before the Bill came to the Parliament, stated in unequivocal terms that the number of seats should be delinked from the Census. His tweet after the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment too, acknowledged the possible injustice to southern states if the number of Lok Sabha seats were linked to the Census.

Yet, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)—an ally of the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—extended its uncritical support to the 131st Constitution Amendment, despite it explicitly linking delimitation with the Census.