Why Parliament Must Debate the Delimitation Bill This Monsoon Session

The possible reintroduction of the Delimitation Bill presents an opportunity to reform India’s existing approach to delimitation. First, the process for appointing the Chairperson should be revised to make it less Executive-driven. A model similar to that endorsed by the Supreme Court for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner could be adopted, whereby a selection committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition selects the Chairperson.

This would ensure that the Chairperson commands bipartisan support and dispel allegations of Executive dominance. It must be noted however, that for the CEC, the Parliament subsequently replaced this model with a committee dominated by the Executive.

Similarly, to make the Commission more representative, the Bill must provide that Associate Members are drawn from different political parties, geographical regions, and population groups within the State. Such a requirement would make the Commission more inclusive and representative of different political parties, encourage bipartisan confidence in the delimitation process, and reduce the scope for political contestation.

Further, the Bill should make it mandatory for the Commission to publish working papers alongside its proposals. These papers would set out the methodology adopted by the Commission and explain the reasons for its key decisions. This would not only enhance transparency and help dispel allegations of political misuse, but also facilitate the limited judicial scrutiny that remains available.

The Courts have held that, notwithstanding the bar under Article 329, delimitation orders may be challenged in exceptional cases where they are found to be “manifestly arbitrary and irreconcilable with constitutional values”. Requiring the publication of working papers would make that limited judicial review more meaningful.