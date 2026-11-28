In September, a top-ranking minister in the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had asserted that the delimitation-linked amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill would only be brought back to Parliament when two-thirds support is assured.

The numbers seem to have worked out now, as the date is set for Parliament to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. Since the defeat of the Bill in April this year, Amit Shah, the BJP's political decision-maker and Union Home Minister, has been working on filling the gap to achive the two-thirds majority: 30 in the Lok Sabha and nine in the Rajya Sabha.