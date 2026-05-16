How the 'Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case' Pulverised Democracy and 18 Lives

“The video of policemen tormenting four young men lying on the ground, among whom Faizan subsequently died, is telling. The police while beating the men prone on the ground are taunting them by asking them to sing the national anthem; it was clear that they are punishing them for the protests, in which the national anthem had become an iconic symbol of the protests, of resistance, of unity and of solidarity."

“This was the conspiracy behind the Delhi communal violence. It was a bid by the Indian State, aided by the Delhi Police, to punish and crush the largest non-violent protests that independent India has seen."

“The police story is quite the opposite. According to them, it was the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protests which were the conspiracy, and that the non-violence of the protests was only a facade."

“In pursuit of this story, every day the Special Branch of the Delhi Police, which normally investigates grave crimes like terror, is busy for the past months summoning mostly young people, and sometimes seniors, grilling them, intimidating them, and sometimes – as Umar Khalid has testified – forcing them create false evidence."

“Large numbers of young people are today languishing in prison for months without bail in the name of this so-called conspiracy. We are gathered here today above all in the defence and solidarity with all of these young people”.

I declared, “Yes, they and we did participate in the non-violent movement against CAA NRC NPR, and we are proud to have done so”.

I unpacked the mischievous misinterpretations by the Delhi Police Special Branch.

I said, “During the protests some WhatsApp groups were made. Now every word exchanged in these groups are being examined with a defective microscope by the police, their meaning and context deliberately and mischievously misinterpreted, the truth ripped into shreds and reimagined to create the mythology of a conspiracy of hate, violence and insurrection.