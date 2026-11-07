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When Delhi Police Defied Its Own Ban on Protests in Shahdara

Delhi Police protest over a transfer exposes stagnant careers, weak command, and a force that bends to the powerful.

Sanjiv Krishan Sood
Published
Opinion
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In a delicious twist of irony, Delhi found its law enforcers themselves violating Section 163 BNSS imposed by themselves. The Delhi Police violated their own order banning protests that was imposed only a few days ago — though unsuccessfully — when Gen Z and the entire opposition wanted to protest against the Election Commission and alleged manipulation of votes. The police personnel raised slogans and blocked traffic for long period in spite of appeals from their superiors for restraint.

What caused the protests was the transfer of the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Station House Officer Shahdara in the wake of an alleged scuffle with lawyers in Shahdara. While what transpired at the police station has to be investigated by concerned agencies, the question arises: was the transfer an appropriate reason for the policemen to go on strike? 

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