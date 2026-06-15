Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Quiet Power of 'Club Diplomacy'

Some of the most consequential conversations in independent India were never minuted. They happened between the third and fourth holes, or over a second cup of tea in a reading room that smelled of old magazines and older opinions. They happened in the in-between, the unscheduled, the unremarkable hour that turns out, in retrospect, to have been anything but.

We have spent considerable energy naming the informal instruments of global affairs. Panda diplomacy gave China and the US a language of goodwill that a summit could not have manufactured. Ping-pong diplomacy, improbably, cracked open one of the coldest relationships of the twentieth century. Cricket diplomacy has done quiet work on the subcontinent that no bilateral framework has managed to replicate.

Science and technology cooperation, cultural exchange, vaccine solidarity during a pandemic—each of these has earned its nomenclature, its place in the lexicon of how nations and peoples actually build trust with one another.