Declining and Costlier Deposits For PSBs: Are the Good Times Over?

Chairing a meeting of public sector banks (PSBs) on 19 August 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exhorted the “banks to make concerted efforts to garner deposits by conducting special drives”. Earlier, on 8 August, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das asked the “banks to become innovative in attracting deposits” in current “challenging” times “for banks to raise deposits”.

Aggregative deposit growth has not been that bad. As of 23 August 2024 (excluding the effect of the HDFC merger) deposits grew by 11.3 percent year on year against 12.4 percent a year earlier.

Then why this panic? Is there a significant decline in the growth of PSB deposits?

Growing profits of PSBs have been a major success for the government and the RBI. In 2023-24, the aggregate profits of PSBs have reportedly risen to a record high of Rs 1.41 trillion, ie, 35 percent higher than the Rs 1.05 trillion in 2022-23.

But PSBs have been facing significant reductions in current and savings accounts (CASA) deposits, the cheapest resources for banks. Are the government and the RBI worried about emerging threats to the profitability of PSBs?