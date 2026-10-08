For India, COP31 Must Turn Climate Promises Into Projects That Reach People

The USD 300 billion Baku goal already fell short of need. New data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show that developed countries provided and mobilised about USD 137 billion in 2024, much of it as loans, while grants remained under USD 30 billion.

For India, the monetary cost matters as much as the quantity. The need is about USD 170 billion per year through 2030, and Indian borrowers routinely pay 1– 3 percent more than those in developed countries for comparable assets.

The second imbalance is in what gets financed. A portfolio built for investors favours solar parks, transmission lines, and industrial upgrades. Watershed restoration, agroforestry, heat-resilient housing, and community health systems rarely clear a commercial hurdle as their benefits are diffuse.

Even the Agenda's Resilient Cities goal, a 25 percent cut in the energy intensity of buildings, measures energy rather than who is protected from heat.

The Global Goal on Adaptation, carried over from COP30, is a key opportunity for India to push for grants, not loans, for communities already facing climate losses, with clear resilience outcomes along with mitigation goals.

The third imbalance is in what counts as progress. The Agenda's flagship 35-by-35 pledge asks governments to raise electricity’s share of final energy use to 35 percent by 2035 but does not commit them to producing that power from clean sources. There is skepticism that new gas and coal generation could be counted as progress.

For India, that criticism misses the point. India's position since Glasgow has been to phase down unabated coal, not phase it out, and the pledge's recognition of national circumstances respects that.

Coal will anchor India's grid for years even as renewables meet a rising share of new demand. India should therefore back electrification rather than a clean-only rule, provided that the finance for storage, grids, and flexibility acknowledged in the pledge actually flows.

The fourth imbalance is between climate ambition and trade rules. Exporters from developing countries cannot be expected to decarbonise steel and cement while they face border charges that disregard their circumstances. Countries on a development trajectory need carbon space and predictable support, not a timetable blind to capacity.