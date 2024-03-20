Congress' Right to Apprenticeship Proposal: Would it Solve Employment Issues?

One of the solutions to the grave job crisis in India is ensuring skill training at the workplace. Apprenticeships bridge the gap between higher education and economic prospects through practical skill training. It removes the obstacles that separate work and learning, thereby opening fresh avenues for career growth.

The Congress party, in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has announced that it will bring in a ‘Right to Apprenticeship’ law and make it a demand-driven legal guarantee.

According to the Congress, any diploma or degree holder below the age of 25, will now have a legal right to demand employment and shall be paid up to Rs one lakh per year. The party proposes to amend the Apprentices Act, 1961, which mandates obligatory apprentices for employers having more than 30 workers. As of now, only 39,000 establishments are enrolled in the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme under the flagship Skill India Mission of the Modi government.