Congress Manifesto's MSP Promise To Farmers Can Have Adverse Consequences

The Congress party’s promise to farmers in its manifesto to give a “legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission”, will be a financial wrecking ball like the traditional pension scheme for government employees which the party reverted to in Rajasthan in 2018 after winning the state elections (before losing the state in 2023).

The National Commission on Farmers, headed by the architect of India’s green revolution MS Swaminathan, had recommended in its revised national draft policy in October 2006 that the MSP should be “at least 50 percent more than the weighted average cost of production.”

The commission was set up by the Congress-led government in 2004. It did not define the weighted average cost of production.