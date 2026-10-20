Cockroach as the New Ravan: How Ramlila Reflects Anxieties of India's Elite

When Goel was asked the reason behind having an effigy of a cockroach, he replied, “the insect represented filth and dirt”. Furthermore, he said that “burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness”. Why is there such an obsession with hygiene? In the political imagination of elites, they are not just crushing the lower class of this country; they specifically want to disenfranchise 13.3 crore Dalit, Bahujan, Muslim, and woman voters from the electoral rolls nationwide. Using the Brahmanical principle of purity and pollution, the elites think, that just because the marginalised clean their filth, they are also filthy. In the Brahmanical logic, the body of the marginalised is intrinsically polluting. Erasing them from the voters list and dismantling public infrastructure of education, mobility and clean fuel in the elite mind is an act of cleaning the democratic body politic of filth. Sahil Wakhode’s institutional murder by IIT Mumbai, is within this Brahmanical logic of ensuring that the very few who gain mobility will be shown their place. The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests and the growing movement demanding accountability for Sahil are joined on the hip and should be combined for the fight is against the country’s elites and their narrow political imagination.

The CJP 2.0 protests have demanded the resignation of baniya civil servant Gyanesh Kumar , a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) who has an entire family, including a son-in-law who is a civil servant. Gyanesh is part of the inner circle of the political elites who played a central hand in everything from the abrogation of Article 370 to the Ram Janmbhoomi trust. I write from South Africa, where land dispossession was followed by political disenfranchisement completing the colonial and apartheid projects of elite domination legalistically. CJP 2.0s call to protect the marginalised citizen’s right to vote has an epic significance. Economists estimate that 60% of India’s total wealth is held by “upper” or Hindu high Castes. The economic dispossession of the marginalised in India has historically continued, but this is the second time in India’s independent history, that their political dispossession is underway. As a poster on social media says, “At least Indira Gandhi had the uterus to declare an emergency an emergency!”. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is India’s version of South Africa’s legalised exclusion —effectively apartheid — and needs to be stopped by all accounts.