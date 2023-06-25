Climate Change: Closing the Gap Between Deliberative Rhetorics & Lived Realities

Such an instrumentality stems in turn from a foundational anthropogenic prism, that views human activity and well-being as pre-eminently important. A cognitive outlook that discards this presupposes fulfillment of basic life-necessities invariably requiring an instrumental outlook towards nature and natural resources. Unless this causal link chain is recognised and worked upon, bringing everyone on board, and in equal measure, to do their own fair share in this fight will remain a tall order.

In conclusion, the failure to reverse or arrest the widening divide in incomes and life chances cannot be wished away by steamrolling on the people the necessity to avoid failure on another front, i.e. the climate emergency. It is thus no surprise if the discussions on the empirical rationale and urgency of adoption of climate mitigation and adaptation measures remain limited to a minor segment embedded in elite education, a professional cushion, and most importantly, the mental space to think beyond the near and immediate.

